With two days left, the Salvation Army of Charleston thought it might need a Christmas miracle.
A rainy December had dampened the organization's annual Red Kettle Campaign. Days before Christmas, the group was about $40,000 short of its $250,000 goal.
Through press releases and social media posts, organizers sought the community's help.
"If we end up short, that’s less people we can help," said Karl Brady, director of development at The Salvation Army. "We collected almost $12,000 on Christmas Eve alone. The community looked into their hearts and reached into their pockets.”
Cheerful givers helped the charitable organization exceed its goal this year, raising $255,000 over the month. This is a notable uptick from last year when its Red Kettle Campaign raised $179,000. It raised $133,000 in 2016.
The Salvation Army will use the funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills and to provide clothing and food for those in need in the tri-county region.
The organization had increased participation this year, particularly from local businesses that hosted ringing events. In past years, the group mainly targeted churches and civic groups. But this holiday season, The Salvation Army recruited companies, local officials and college fraternities who donned Santa hats and Grinch costumes while ringing bells outside Walmart, Harris Teeter and other stores.
Travis Ware Jr., The Salvation Army's volunteer coordinator who oversaw this year's campaign, urged bell-ringers to engage with shoppers.
“I wanted to bring a different vibe to it," Ware said. "Some people get nervous when they see bell ringers. They run. I wanted the community to see them in a different light.”
One of the participants was Celebrityz Barbershop on Dorchester Road, which hosted a bell-ringing station. People there dropped change in the kettle before settling into barber chairs for haircuts.
After participating for the first time this year, owner Alex Reavis hopes to host again.
"It's the perfect opportunity to pitch in for the needy," Reavis said.
The Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser, supports its $1.8 million budget. Aside from emergency food assistance and clothing vouchers, it also provides transportation to its Charlotte-based rehabilitation center for individuals seeking to overcome alcohol addiction.
The local charitable group's largest effort, though, is paying electric bills and providing rent assistance for Charleston area residents. The need is critical, especially downtown, where rent prices have skyrocketed in recent years.
"We view ourselves as the last line between having gainful employment and people becoming destitute and homeless," Brady said. "We want to be that shield for people.”
Organizations urge people to get involved in volunteer work in 2019.
“Just because the holidays are coming to an end, needs are never at a rest," Ware said.