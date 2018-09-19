SUMMERVILLE — For months, town residents opposed plans to create a homeless shelter near their homes because they said it could attract drug users and other crime.
But the shelter is coming anyway.
In a 4-3 vote Tuesday, Town Council agreed to rezone 700 Central Ave. from neighborhood business to mixed residential. The move allows Dorchester County Community Outreach to convert the former Ju Ju's Gourmet building into a shelter for women and children.
Elizabeth Tapp, who lives two blocks from the site, was not pleased. After the vote, she sarcastically offered council members the chance to purchase her home.
"Everybody worked really hard to be there," she said of her neighborhood. "Now, someone else is working hard to take that away."
For months, residents along Central Avenue and Charlie Lane said the property was too small for a women's shelter and could attract drug addicts.
They found some support. A few council members agreed the 0.4-acre site was not appropriate for a shelter because it was too close to a neighborhood, but others cited the immediate need for a women's shelter.
Councilman Walter Bailey opposed the rezoning. He questioned how shelter residents, who he said would likely have mental health and drug addiction issues, would be supervised.
“I, in all honesty, wouldn’t want this in my front yard," he said.
But others said the town needs a homeless women’s shelter since its previous shelter, One80 Place, closed three years ago.
“We need something now. I think this is a good place for it,” Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt said. “This could become a community. These people could be shown that are living there that the people that surround them care about them enough. I think it could be great for the residents there.”
Other council members supported the shelter because the new R-5 zone, which permits mobile homes, duplexes, group homes and schools, is more compatible than the property's current commercial zoning, which allows grocery stores, day care facilities and storage buildings.
Dorchester County Community Outreach President Marty Thomas said residents shouldn’t be concerned. The shelter will house six women and no children initially and will only welcome women who are able to work and those who don’t use drugs or alcohol.
He said the agency looks forward to working with the surrounding residents, despite their concerns about the shelter.
“We believe just by being faith-based, the world is going to be against us anyway,” Thomas said. “God called us to be good neighbors.”
The community group already operates a men’s shelter, Home of Hope, down the street at 821 Central Ave. That facility has served 250 men without any incidents since 2015, Thomas said.