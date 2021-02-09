Despite one man's fight, Cainhoy's 'Meeting Tree' comes down

CAINHOY – It took nature 300 years to grow "The Meeting Tree" but just a few hours to bring it down.

The 50-foot-tall Clements Ferry Road landmark was snipped, clipped and sawed late on the night of Feb. 9, ending one man's saga to protect it.

The cutting schedule kicked in after John “Sammy” Sanders earlier in the day took the risk of leaving the tree, where he had been perched off-and-on for weeks in protest, to fetch some foul weather gear from his truck just a few feet away from the ancient live oak.

Sanders was gone only a few minutes, but it was just enough time for three Berkeley County sheriff's deputies to move in and block his path from returning to his strung hammock above.

Some 12 hours later, crews had moved in and the tree was prepped for the saw. Only an 8-foot stump was left, to be removed when work resumes.

"it’s been a long, sad day," Sanders said as he looked on at its demise. "This is just a terrible thing to watch. It’s tough not to cry when I think about it.”

Some onlookers screamed at the cutting crew.

"Three-hundred-years," shouted Katie Edwards of Mount Pleasant. "What did this tree ever do to you? You should be ashamed of yourselves."

The final episode began as Sanders and about 20 protesters showed up late Feb. 8 where he spent the entire night in the tree's branches wrapped in a warm blanket but getting little sleep in his vigil.

As rain moved in just after sunrise Feb. 9, Sanders briefly got out of his hammock about 30 feet above the road to put away his blankets and gather some waterproof clothing.

He conducted a quick interview with a local television station, but by then the sheriff deputies had taken over the Genie Lift he had been using to get to his post.

“They won’t let me back up,” Sanders said. “I didn’t want to come down, but I was looking at the radar and the weather was moving in. I wasn’t going to put anyone in danger to come get me out of the tree. I knew this day was inevitable.”

Sanders, 59, has battled county officials for years trying to save the tree from being removed as Clements Ferry Road is widened from two lanes to four on the southern tip of Berkeley County. Sanders said Black residents used the 50-foot-tall, 15-foot-diameter tree as a community meeting place and that it should be preserved.

He constructed a hammock in its limbs and has spent most weekends since late October there hoping to bring awareness to a tree he says could be preserved if the plan to widen the road is revised.

When crews began to remove trees along the Clement Ferry corridor last week, Sanders realized his fight was probably coming to an end.

“I know it’s not the outcome that Mr. Sanders had hoped for but we had a job to do,” said David Brebham, a major with the Berkeley Sheriff’s Department. “He got his message out and he’s been peaceful and very cordial with the deputies. Everyone is going to be safe and, ultimately, that’s the outcome everyone wanted.”

The second phase of the $64 million project that will add two lanes to Clements Ferry, from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41 near the Wando River, is already underway and is expected to take four years to complete.

Nearly two dozen protesters had initially joined Sanders when he arrived Feb. 8. There was a brief, heated verbal exchange between the protesters and members of the construction crew as work began, but the incident quickly ended.

“Society constantly wants to tear apart sacred things, whether it’s trees, mountains or land,” said Hayley Brezeale, 23, who was among the protesters and lives in West Ashley. “There has always been this fight against capitalistic systems. This is a live, breathing tree and I wish people would stop separating us from the sacredness of the environment.”

Sanders’ fight is personal. His family has been in the area for generations, and it’s been over 30 years since he and his father bought three lots on the now-crowded road. But he still doesn’t own the tree or the property it sits on; that belongs to the county.

Sanders wants the road widened on the other side of the street, saying that Clements Ferry will be a little straighter and not require gas and water lines to be shifted. But that alternative, while home to less impressive trees, has more wetlands, Sanders conceded. Berkeley County, which is overseeing the second phase of the project, considered two alternatives that would have avoided removing the tree. However, both options were eventually rejected.

Since the project was funded with federal and county money, National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act reviews were triggered.

In 2018, representatives of the State Historic Preservation Office requested that the significance of the tree be investigated.

Brockington & Associates, a cultural management resource firm, concluded that the tree did not play an important role within the community’s traditions or culture and the SHPO concurred with the determination.

“While the tree was used as a bus stop and a place for children to play, it could not be identified as having any symbolic significance to the community,” the report said.

With the help of the city of Charleston, Berkeley County will plant 62 live oak trees in the area to help mitigate the impact of removing the tree.