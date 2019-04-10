Despite late-night rain showers that stretched into pre-dawn hours Wednesday, Charleston-area morning commuters can expect mostly clear conditions as they begin their day.
A dense fog along the Interstate 26 corridor lingered through the late morning, at times hampering visibility during early commute periods.
Some of the fog was locally dense at times with visibility at a quarter of a mile of less, forecasters said, also advising motorists to drive slower than usual and leave extra distance between vehicles.
Cloudy conditions through the remainder of Wednesday are expected to gradually clear, the Service said. A high of 78 and a low of 59 are forecast.