In the wake of the University of South Carolina's recent and highly controversial presidential election, the school’s accreditation status is likely not in jeopardy, school officials say.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean it's totally exonerated, either.

The search process for the university’s 29th president raised concerns from the school’s accrediting agency, the Southern Association for Colleges and Schools, also known as SACS.

The commission requested more information on how the search process unfolded and the role Gov. Henry McMaster played in the selection of former West Point superintendent Bob Caslen.

SACS' accreditation standards mandate that a university's governing board remain free from "undue influence by external persons or bodies."

The commission first sent a letter to USC soon after news of McMaster's involvement became public.

If the university lost accreditation, its students would be barred from receiving federal financial aid. Future graduates also might not be eligible for graduate schools, and a degree from an unaccredited university could also impact students' future employment, according to Janea Johnson, the commission's public relations and data specialist.

"There could be a long-term impact for students in that respect," Johnson said.

Any decision related to the university’s accreditation would be made by the commission’s board of trustees.

"Is it likely that USC will lose its accreditation? No. Can I say definitively? No, because that's a board decision," Johnson said.

The board consists of 77 members. Eleven are members of the public with no association to higher education, and 66 are affiliated with college and universities.

“It’s always an option that our board has, but it’s highly unlikely that they will be dropped for this,” said Belle Wheelan, the commission’s president.

USC's board voted in April to continue the presidential search and not hire Caslen or any of the three other semifinalists. When students left campus for the summer, they expected to return and find an interim president.

That changed when the governor, who serves as the ex-officio board chairman, called board members to encourage a vote for Caslen in July.

The retired three-star Army general was elected by the board in a narrow 11-8 vote during a special called meeting later that month. Disapproving students, faculty and alumni chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!” outside the boardroom.

Caslen was criticized for his lack of doctoral degree and his controversial comments on sexual assault victims and minority students.

'Unlikely,' but not impossible

SACS' board meets twice a year in June and December. The agenda for its December meeting won't be finalized until October, and it will not be released to the public in advance, Wheelan said.

If the agenda does include the University of South Carolina, the board could consider five possible actions, including: requesting an additional report; issuing a warning; placing the university on probation; revoking its accreditation entirely; or taking no action.

Sanction periods can last six months or a year, Johnson said. If a sanction is issued, students will remain eligible to receive federal financial aid, and the university can continue operating as normal.

“It means they have bad publicity, and they have some work they need to do to get out of trouble with us," Wheelan said. "It is still accredited, however. It just means they have a challenge they need to address.”

USC is up for its 10-year SACS accreditation evaluation in 2021.

Many have wondered if outside political influence alone is enough to warrant a school's loss of accreditation.

“It’s a difficult question to answer,” Johnson said. “Because, in order to remain a member, you have to be compliant with all of our standards.”

However, “it’s very, very, very unlikely that one thing or one issue would result in the removal of membership, but you never know what will happen,” she continued.

The university responded last week to the commission’s second request for more information with a detailed timeline of the search, noting that it took the proper steps.

"As a statutory member of the Board, the Governor has all of the rights and obligations ascribed to other members of the Board, including the right to discuss and debate issues of importance to the University and, when present at a Board meeting, to vote on such matters," the university wrote in its response letter to accreditors released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some students remain unsatisfied.

"The SACS letter, to me, comes across as a formal version of a platitude. They’re saying that there was no political influence, but all of the evidence suggests otherwise," said Robert Buchanan, a fourth-year history student at the university.

Buchanan said he doesn't think the university's accreditation is at risk, but the school's reputation has been damaged.

"I do think the behavior of the board of trustees is going to drive away renowned academics and hinder the university from reaching new heights," he said. "If I was a professor, I know I wouldn't want to come here after seeing the display put on by the leadership."

'Complicated cases'

This isn’t the first time that SACS has looked into outside political influence.

The association placed the University of Louisville on probation in 2016 after deciding there had been a violation when the state’s governor fired the school’s board of trustees and appointed new members, Wheelan said.

A year later, the university's probationary status was lifted.

"Our job is not to drop institutions," Wheelan said. "Our job is to make them stronger."

Based on the Louisville precedent, Wheelan said, “If past history is any indication, I doubt they (USC) would be dropped, but that is an option.”

Accreditation concerns are "never taken lightly," according to Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

"They look at the recommendations of the accrediting body, in this case SACS, and address them. And usually immediately," Pasquerella said.

It's not unusual for accrediting agencies to raise concerns and ask questions, Pasquerella said, but it is uncommon for a sanction to be handed down.

"It's a complex issue, and these are complicated cases. We can't tell just from looking at the evidence we've seen in reports in the newspapers all of the information that the committees have, and so there's no way to predict at this point," she said.

No plans for further action

Another organization, the American Association of University Professors, also has requested more information on the presidential search.

The AAUP may decide to conduct its own governance investigation, said Associate Secretary Hans-Joerg Tiede, which could put the university on the association’s sanction list.

“It would signal to the academic community and to the public at large that conditions for academic governance are unsatisfactory at the institution,” Tiede said.

“When the AAUP sanctions an institution for violating what it thinks of as good practice, that carries some reputational weight," said Mark Cooper, who chairs USC's faculty senate. "It’s a reputation-damaging thing … but it doesn’t prevent our ability to get federal financial aid.”

However, the organization said it has “no specific plans at the moment for further action.”

Making lemonade

SACS is one of the largest accrediting bodies nationwide, and it oversees more than 800 members in 11 states across the Southeast.

If the school did lose its accreditation, Johnson said, it still could seek accreditation from other organizations.

“We’re not the end-all be-all," Johnson said, "but (we) are more of the standard type of accreditation for institutions in our 11 states.”

Even those critical of the search process don’t want to see the university lose its accreditation. Instead, many would like to see the incident usher in constructive reforms.

"We hope that we can take our momentum and work with him (Caslen) to create a better university," said Buchanan, who also serves as the secretary of the student organization Students Invested In Change. "We want him aware of and on board with the changes that are necessary to make the university more diverse, more inclusive and above all else, more transparent."

USC's faculty senate passed a resolution on Sept. 18 endorsing legislative reform that would establish term limits for board members; provide faculty and students' voting membership; require board members to complete an orientation; and create a board more reflective of the state's racial and gender diversity.

"They think that clearly inappropriate actions were taken by the board," Cooper said, "and they would like to take some action that would be constructive to help reconstitute the board or reform the board in some way."

The university said it's working with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges to review the board's policies and practices, a decision the faculty senate has endorsed.

The Association of Governing Boards will conduct interviews and observe the university in October. It's expected to make its final recommendations in January.