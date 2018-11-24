Every year, thousands of South Carolina residents are involved in crashes with deer — incidents that can be costly, cause injuries and occasionally result in death.
While the rate of such crashes is down compared to their peak in the 1990s, officials say drivers still need to be cautious, especially during the last three months of the year.
"It's the time of day and it's the time of year," said Charles Ruth, Big Game Program coordinator for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. "They naturally increase their movements this time of year, October and November particularly."
During these months, deer are in rut and tend to rove around in search of mates, Ruth said. They are also most active around dawn and dusk.
The rate of crashes has remained steady in the Palmetto State for several years, hovering around 2,400 annually, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
But motorists should always be vigilant for deer and other wildlife on both rural and urban roadways, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a Highway Patrol spokesman. Drivers should use their high beams at night when legally allowed to do so, turning them off when approaching a car from the opposite direction or from behind.
If a driver spots a deer with enough time to react, they should honk their horn several times, flick their high beams on and off and slow down, Ruth said.
"Pay attention to changes in habitat types along the highway," he said. "The zone between habitat types is a likely place for deer to cross a road. Creek bottoms and where agricultural fields meet woodlands are also prime areas for deer to cross roadways."
Motorists also need to understand that deer-crossing signs — shaped like diamonds with a deer silhouette — are placed on stretches of road where deer crashes have happened in the past, Ruth said.
"Deer may frequently cross for several miles where the signs are posted," he said.
Authorities also warn drivers that if they see a deer, others are most likely nearby, Southern said.
"If a deer enters the roadway, motorists should brake but should do so as to not lose control of their vehicle," he said. "Motorists should also never veer into opposing lanes or the shoulder of the roadway as this could lead to a more severe collision."
Other experts were more explicit.
"If it looks like a collision is imminent, hit the deer," Ruth said.
Striking a deer will cause damage to a vehicle but isn't likely to prove fatal in most cars, trucks, SUVs and other sizable automobiles, said Kim Conyers, a spokeswoman for State Farm insurance in North and South Carolina. If a driver reacts suddenly and tries to swerve out of the way of a deer, they are more likely to run off the road, hit a tree or get themselves into a crash that's more likely to cause significant injury or death.
If a motorists strikes a deer, they should pull to the side of the roadway and dial *47 to report this collision to the Highway Patrol.
As for the deer, some motorists involved in such crashes in the past have asked if they can keep the animal for consumption, Ruth said.
"This is not a problem if there is an incident report demonstrating that the deer was killed by a vehicle and not illegally shot," he said.