Despite celebrated 2015 law, body cameras for SC law enforcement lack state funding

In the wake of protests over police shootings of unarmed black men, including the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, a 2015 law mandating all South Carolina officers use body cameras was celebrated as a vital first step toward transparency.

Five years later, the law's implementation hasn't met all those expectations.

Despite the energy behind its passage, a review by The Post and Courier shows the mandate has sorely lacked funding from the state Legislature since its inception — and police agencies aren't required to equip officers with the cameras until they're fully funded.

The lack of funding, coupled with pressure from the state and activists to have all officers wear body cams, has shifted much of the financial burden to local governments, which is far from the original intent of the bill. The cameras can be expensive, especially with the added cost of storing recordings.

A 2015 report from the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office estimated that initial costs to equip some 300 law enforcement agencies with body cams would total $21.5 million for the first year alone. Recurring costs would involve about $12.3 million to keep the cameras maintained.

So far, the program has only received $13 million. The Legislature allocated $3.4 million in 2016, then $2.4 million in each year since.

Struggle for funding

Although funding has been minimal, law enforcement officials said most agencies in the state are now using body cams.

State Law Enforcement Chief Mark Keel chairs the Law Enforcement Training Council, which crafted guidelines for how cameras should be used and was tasked by the Legislature with approving body cam policies for each state and local law enforcement agency.

He said 90 percent of South Carolina agencies use such cameras. In 2015, a survey found only 50 agencies were already using the cameras, he said.

"There certainly are challenges with adequate funding," Keel said.

Most agencies didn't wait to be fully funded. They bought cameras and then sought reimbursement, Keel said, albeit not all successfully.

Since widespread use of body cams began, authorities have seen fewer citizen complaints across the state, Keel said. But he cautioned against seeing cameras as the "end-all, be-all."

"They don't show everything," Keel said.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, which distributes the state's funds for the camera program, 261 agencies have received some amount of funding for cameras. Some $12.8 million has been distributed since 2017.

Agencies apply for funding each year. In 2017, the program received 169 applications requesting about $12.8 million. In all, $5.8 million was divided between those applicants, a substantial difference from the $21.5 million estimated as necessary for initial costs.

In 2018, 119 agencies applied for a total of $8.8 million. That year, and in following years, the program received $2.4 million from the state, rather than the $12.3 million estimated as needed for recurring costs. The money was distributed between 73 agencies, and 46 agencies did not receive funding because they'd been granted funds in 2017.

In 2019, the $2.4 million was divided among 102 agencies that had requested a total of $8 million. In 2020, $2.4 million was available for 98 agencies that applied for about $6.8 million.

Applications have gone down each year. For the 2021 fiscal year, 83 applications sought about $7.9 million.

Shifting the burden

Local governments have largely made up the difference. But not all counties or cities have the resources to cover those expenses, and top law enforcement officials were unsure how many agencies in the state use body cams and how many do not.

"It didn't go the way the bill set it out," said Josh Rhodes, deputy executive director of the South Carolina Association of Counties. The organization had participated in the surveys conducted in 2015 to see how much money local agencies would need to equip and maintain body cams.

He said many counties purchased the cameras regardless of whether they received state funding. Just as the state was under pressure to pass the law after the shooting of Walter Scott in North Charleston five years ago, local governments saw pressure from their residents to conform to the bill.

Rhodes said the lack of funding hasn't become a major problem for counties as far as he's aware.

Whether the bill lived up to its initial promise of transparency and total coverage, however, is up for debate.

"The law is nowhere near completely effective," said Seth Stoughton, a former police officer who now is a professor on policing at the University of South Carolina.

He worries because some agencies don't have body cams and many more may lack a good policy on how to use them.

"Having body cameras but using them badly is going to create more problems than it solves," Stoughton said.

There are three goals for having body cams, he said: Increasing public trust, improving behavior of the public, and officers being recorded and capturing evidence that would be otherwise unavailable.

A good policy should describe when officers should and shouldn't record, when that footage should be released to the public and how supervisors should handle the recordings in terms of examining officer behavior, Stoughton said.

In his perspective, the three-page guidelines released by the Law Enforcement Training Council are too bare-bones. The guidelines, meant to help agencies craft their own policies, discuss when officers should use cameras, but not how they should be used internally or when it's a good idea to release them publicly.

The recordings are exempt from public records law, though agencies may choose to release them. That creates its own quagmire — if an agency chooses not to release body cam recordings after a controversial incident, the public may view it as a cover-up, Stoughton said.

Still, South Carolina's law is stricter than similar laws of other states, which make no mandate for body cams. It's just a matter of the Legislature deciding to "put their money where their mouth is," Stoughton said.

Looking for transparency

For one of the 2015 bill's first sponsors, it hasn't met his expectations quite yet.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, had hoped the bill would usher in a new era of transparency and shine a light on the accuracy of citizen complaints about police behavior.

"As we look back on five years, while we see some progress in transparency, we have some gaping holes in the body camera law," he said.

He's frustrated that the bill doesn't require officers to have the body cams turned on and that there aren't any penalties for deleting recordings from an investigation.

In 2017, he introduced a bill to make those amendments. It's been stalled in committee ever since.

Kimpson said his fellow legislators and those in law enforcement are now exhausted by the issue. "It's been hard to get people's attention," he said.

Despite its potential inadequacies, "we are better off because of it," Kimpson said of the law.

Like others involved with the bill and its implementation, he wasn't sure if, or how many, agencies may still lack body cams.