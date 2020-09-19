Despite 2016 vow, Lindsey Graham supports Trump nominating Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham signaled Saturday that he'd reverse course on a 2016 declaration that the Senate shouldn't fill a Supreme Court seat during an election year.
After Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death was announced Friday night, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee tweeted that he fully understands President Donald Trump's promise to fill Ginsburg's seat immediately. One of Ginsburg's final requests was that the president elected in 2020 nominate her successor.
"I want you to use my words against me," Graham, R-S.C., said in 2016, when Senate Republicans blocked then-President Barack Obama's nomination.
"If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, 'Let's let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,'" he said at the time.
Graham has said that the bitter battle over Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination had changed his mind.
He signaled he backs President Donald Trump making a nomination soon. "I fully understand where President @realDonaldTrump is coming from," Graham tweeted.
Graham additionally noted how the vacancy plays into his re-election versus a challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
"I know Jaime Harrison — who opposed the Kavanaugh nomination and joined the mob in the destruction of this fine man — will oppose ANY Trump nominee," he said. "I hope the people of South Carolina know that as well."
Support for Trump to move was widespread among South Carolina Republicans. Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday said Ginsburg's legacy on the Supreme Court bench was powerful, but told The Post and Courier the Senate must move rapidly in confirming her successor.
"I think they should move as quickly as possible," McMaster said. "We need to have a full court. It just depends on the will of the Senate. If they're willing to go forward, they should and if it doesn't, well, that answers that question."
Adam Benson contributed to this report.
