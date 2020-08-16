Deputies searching for suspects after hit-and-run driver fires shots at other vehicle

Deputies are searching for the occupants of a car that left the scene after a hit-and-run on Johns Island Saturday night, then fired shots at the other driver when she pursued them.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a blue Mercury car with paper tags struck another car near the intersection of Main Road and Maybank Highway, according to Charleston County deputies. The Mercury didn't stop and kept driving.

The driver of the other car followed the Mercury, and the Mercury's driver brought out a firearm and fired multiple shots at her, deputies said. She was not injured and the gunfire didn't strike her car.

The other driver followed them onto Wadmalaw Island until the Mercury ran off the roadway into a ditch on Tacky Point Road.

Deputies said the occupants of the Mercury then fled, and while the area was searched, they have not been found.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call 843-202-1700.