Deputies are investigating after two teenage boys were shot Friday at house party at an abandoned house in Hollywood, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 11 p.m. from one of the victims asking for help. On the scene, deputies found a juvenile who had been shot in the left arm and right hip lying on the front steps of the house.

According to an incident report, the victim was bleeding heavily from his forearm, and deputies applied a tourniquet to his arm and kept pressure on the hip wound as they transported him to the ambulance.

Forensics found multiple shell casings at the scene, and it was later determined a second juvenile victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies arriving to the house had stopped a car trying to leave with four occupants. They were all tested for gun residue and interviewed by detectives.

One passenger, 20-year-old Joshua Leroy Taylor, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana. Deputies are still investigating whether he fired any shots.

The other passengers were released at the scene, and deputies are still working to determine if they were involved in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, deputies said.