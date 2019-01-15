Dorchester County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man found lying in a road near Summerville last weekend.
Deputies were called to Ancrum Lane and Orangeburg Road shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 26-year-old Summerville man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.
He was transported to an area hospital. Investigators learned several hours later that the man had died.
A Sheriff's Office incident report did not offer details about the circumstances of the shooting. Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect.
The death is the first homicide investigated by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been four slayings in the tri-county area in 2019.