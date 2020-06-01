Deputies investigate arson on roadside between 2 Charleston plantations

Two Charleston plantations were the victims of attempted arson on Sunday night, but the fire was started in a ditch and was quickly extinguished.

Charleston County deputies were investigating the fire, which was started on the roadside between Magnolia and Drayton Hall Plantations.

Deputies said a person found and extinguished the small fire about midnight. The individual also located what appeared to be two Molotov cocktails.

Charleston County plantations will now have increased patrols in their areas, deputies said.

The arson attempt is an active investigation, and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information can call investigators at 843-202-1700.

Neither plantation immediately responded to requests for comment on Monday afternoon.

No further information was available on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.