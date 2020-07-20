Deputies investigating after Summerville man shot and killed

Deputies are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed near Summerville early Sunday.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Dorchester County deputies responded to the Pine Hill Acres subdivision for a possible shooting. They found a man lying face down on the front lawn of a residence on Kroger Drive, according to an incident report.

The man had been shot twice, once in the stomach and once in the chest, the report said. Another male was attempting CPR when deputies arrived.

The victim, identified as Douglas Wade Alley of Summerville, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:10 a.m., the Dorchester County Coroner's Office said.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said all parties in the incident have been identified, but did not name any suspects or say if anyone was in custody.

No further details were immediately available Monday afternoon.