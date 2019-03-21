Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy) (copy)

Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man on Wednesday. 

Shortly after 10:10 p.m., the Coroner's Office was notified of the death of a man who was transported to an area hospital from Goose Creek with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim has been identified as Alvin J. Walker, according to Coroner George Oliver. 

Sheriff's deputies are investigating. Further information was not immediately released Thursday.

Walker's death is the fourth homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office this year. There have been 16 homicides in the tri-county area. 

