You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found near North Charleston

  • Updated
Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy)

Charleston County deputies discovered two bodies Tuesday morning in an unincorporated area near North Charleston.

Deputies arrived at McGregor Street about 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man with a shotgun. At the scene, they found two dead, a man and woman.

There is no known danger to the public, deputies said. They did not say if the deaths were being investigated as homicides.

Deputies said anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News