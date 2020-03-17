Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found near North Charleston

Charleston County deputies discovered two bodies Tuesday morning in an unincorporated area near North Charleston.
Deputies arrived at McGregor Street about 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man with a shotgun. At the scene, they found two dead, a man and woman.
There is no known danger to the public, deputies said. They did not say if the deaths were being investigated as homicides.
Deputies said anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.