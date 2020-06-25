You are the owner of this article.
Deputies investigate Lincolnville homicide that left one man dead

  • Updated
Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy)

Charleston County deputies are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville that left a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at a Lincoln Avenue residence shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

They discovered a male victim who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Deputies said the homicide is an active investigation. They did not say if any suspects have been identified.

No further information was immediately available.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area.

