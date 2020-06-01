You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Deputies investigate arson on roadside between 2 Charleston plantations

  • Updated
drayton hall.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

A group tours the plantation house at Drayton Hall on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Charleston County deputies are investigating after a fire was started in a ditch between Magnolia Plantation and Drayton Hall. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Two Charleston plantations were the victims of attempted arson on Sunday night, but the fire was started in a ditch and was quickly extinguished.

Charleston County deputies were investigating the fire, which was started on the roadside between Magnolia and Drayton Hall Plantations.

Deputies said a person found and extinguished the small fire about midnight. The individual also located what appeared to be two Molotov cocktails.

Charleston County plantations will now have increased patrols in their areas, deputies said.

Carter Hudgins, president of the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, said trust officials didn't learn about the fire until 2:50 p.m. Monday. An employee at Magnolia Plantation wasn't aware the fire had occurred when asked about 3:30 p.m.

"There's a lot of anger and hostility towards plantations right now," said Hudgins.

But he feels Drayton Hall has a duty to share the accurate, and often negative, history of the Lowcountry. "We learn from it so we can create and live in a better society," Hudgins said. "We're not in the business of whitewashing our shared American pasts."

In recent years, there's been a lot of chatter about attacking Charleston plantations, including burning them down, he said. They've received a few threats, but this is the first attempted arson he knows about.

But that violence just "sets us back further," he said.

The arson attempt is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified, authorities said. Anyone with information can call investigators at 843-202-1700.

Neither plantation immediately responded to requests for comment on Monday afternoon.

No further information was available on Monday.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News