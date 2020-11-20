Deputies arrest teenager in connection with Ladson homicide

Charleston County sheriff's deputies have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting in Ladson last month.
Jaduris Tyshawn Hunter faces one count of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a sheriff's spokesman.
Hunter is suspected of killing 19-year-old Daejon Hutchinson on Oct. 9, according to arrest affidavits.
Deputies were called to a report of a person shot on Berrywood Drive that day and found Hutchinson suffering gunshot wounds, affidavits said. He was transported to Trident Medical Center where he died.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a Black male dressed in a black track suit with white stripes fleeing from the scene, affidavits said.
Another witness told deputies they saw Hutchinson walking with the person in the black track suit, walking from Shree 78 Discount Market, located nearby on U.S. Highway 78, minutes before the shooting, affidavits said.
Deputies checked surveillance footage, which showed the male in the track suit and Hutchinson, affidavits said. The male was identified as Hunter.
"A juice bottle was also observed in the hand of J. Hunter, to which an identical bottle was found beside the body of the victim," affidavits said. "The bottle was collected and processed and a DNA swab along with a DNA sample collected from J. Hunter was sent to (the Richland County Sheriff's Department) to be tested."
DNA on the bottle was a match to Hunter's, affidavits said.