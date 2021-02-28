You are the owner of this article.
Deputies arrest 23-year-old man for slaying of Charleston taxi driver

Charleston County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in the death of a taxi driver found in a taxicab parked near Carverwood Lane and Jackwood Court in West Ashley on Friday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2021. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Charleston County deputies have arrested a 23-year-old man for the killing of a taxi driver in early February.

On Feb. 5, deputies found Wilson “Billy” Hodge Jr., 61, dead inside a taxicab parked in a West Ashley neighborhood. The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet released Hodge's cause of death.

Detectives believed foul play was involved, and on Feb. 27, they arrested Joshua Vincent Smalls, who is currently being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

