Deputies arrest 23-year-old man for slaying of Charleston taxi driver

Charleston County deputies have arrested a 23-year-old man for the killing of a taxi driver in early February.

On Feb. 5, deputies found Wilson “Billy” Hodge Jr., 61, dead inside a taxicab parked in a West Ashley neighborhood. The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet released Hodge's cause of death.

Detectives believed foul play was involved, and on Feb. 27, they arrested Joshua Vincent Smalls, who is currently being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.