Deputies arrest 16-year-old for shooting of Johns Island man in Walgreens parking lot

walgreens.jpg
Walgreens on Savannah Highway on Monday, July 13, 2020, where a man was fatally shot in the parking lot the night before. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting a man in a Walgreens parking lot on Johns Island.

The July 12 shooting, which deputies said occurred after a fight, left one man dead.

Chad Westbury, 39, of Johns Island was shot in the parking lot around 9 p.m. that night. After the shooting, he and another person who was with him at the time drove about a mile to Hilton Drive, where Westbury lived.

Charleston County deputies found him unresponsive on the ground by the car when they arrived, and he died at the scene around 9:25 p.m., the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

The juvenile, whose identity was not released due to his age, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information was immediately available Monday evening.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

