Deputies arrest 16-year-old for shooting of Johns Island man in Walgreens parking lot

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting a man in a Walgreens parking lot on Johns Island.

The July 12 shooting, which deputies said occurred after a fight, left one man dead.

Chad Westbury, 39, of Johns Island was shot in the parking lot around 9 p.m. that night. After the shooting, he and another person who was with him at the time drove about a mile to Hilton Drive, where Westbury lived.

Charleston County deputies found him unresponsive on the ground by the car when they arrived, and he died at the scene around 9:25 p.m., the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

The juvenile, whose identity was not released due to his age, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information was immediately available Monday evening.