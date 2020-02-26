Dense fog in Charleston causes heavy traffic Wednesday morning

A dense fog lay over Charleston early Wednesday, and drivers facing low visibility found themselves stuck in traffic across the county.
Several collisions led to standstill traffic for commuters. In Mount Pleasant, Interstate 526 West was backed up past Long Point Road due to a collision at the Daniel Island exit, police said shortly after 7 a.m.
Drivers also reported issues driving onto the Charleston peninsula by the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge as well as on Interstate 26 from Summerville.
The National Weather Service in Charleston warned of low visibility Wednesday morning, as low as 1 mile or less, or even one-quarter mile near bodies of water. The fog should dissipate by mid-morning, officials said.