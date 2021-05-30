Denmark Vesey monument vandalized in Hampton Park, city says

The monument to Denmark Vesey in a Charleston park has been vandalized, according to city officials.

Damage to the statue's granite pedestal was believed to have been caused by a large hammer or another object on either May 29 or May 30, a city news release said. An investigation, by city police, into who caused the damage is ongoing.

The statue of Vesey, in Hampton Park, was unveiled in 2014. It honors the formerly enslaved man, who bought his freedom, opened a carpentry shop in the city and was later hanged.

Vesey was killed in 1822. He was one of 35 people executed for a foiled plot to free enslaved people from the city and escape to Haiti.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, in a statement, said the monument would be repaired and that anyone involved will be punished.

"And we will never allow this kind of cowardly misconduct to divide our city or distract our citizens from the real and meaningful progress that we are all making together," Tecklenburg said.