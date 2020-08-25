Demolition of granite column that held John C. Calhoun above Charleston set to begin

Workers on Tuesday afternoon were preparing to remove the granite column that supported and elevated the John C. Calhoun monument 115 feet above Charleston for nearly 124 years.

Work is expected to continue through the week.

Calhoun, a congressman and vice president who died years before Southern states launched the Confederacy, is also remembered as a fierce defender of slavery and, to some, a representation of the city's dark past.

The port city of Charleston was a main thoroughfare for the slave trade. The city profited off punishing enslaved Black men and women for plantation owners and, later, off the legacy of slavery as a beacon of tourism.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and senior adviser Rick Jerue stopped at Marion Square about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to watch the column come down.

“Well, the drama is kind of already over since the statue is down,” the mayor said, noticing the few people there to watch the work.

Still, he wanted to see the column come down.

Tecklenburg and members of City Council announced the statue's removal on June 17 — the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME massacre — just a block from the church and on the heels of a sweeping, nationwide call to remove Confederate monuments in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police a month before.

In the weeks leading up to the announcement, the city saw protests almost daily. One protest on May 30 escalated into a riot that left many nearby King Street businesses and restaurants damaged.

On June 23, after 17 hours, four contractors used a diamond band saw to wrestle the 12-foot-tall bronze Calhoun figurine from the top of the column.

Removal of the 6,000-pound statute took longer than city officials had estimated. The crew began working on the statue the night before, blocking off parts of Calhoun Street so a large crane and other trucks could hoist the workers to their target.

Unlike the buzzing buildup and sigh of relief that came from the figurine's removal in June, the only protesting Tuesday came from the thousands of dragonflies disturbed by a city landscaper mowing Marion Square.

Few people walked through Marion Square on the humid Tuesday afternoon. Dog walkers stopped briefly to look on as the demolition crew set up, but didn't stay for more than a few moments. Bicyclists slowly pedaled through the square.

Workers began prepping Marion Square on Monday afternoon. Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, an excavator truck driver laid out large pieces of wood for demolition trucks to sit upon while they remove the columns.

By afternoon, demolition preparations began. Workers are expected to remove the column through the week, according to City Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg.

Kronsberg said workers will use a piece of equipment that works like large jackhammer to remove the column from the rectangular base that had once supported the bronze plaques and palmetto trees.

The same workers who removed the Calhoun figurine, Turner Construction, oversaw Tuesday's demolition work. In June, the construction company covered license plates and the name of the company with duct tape.

The city signed a roughly $136,000 contract with Turner Construction for the removal of the statute, estimated at $100,000, and the column, estimated at about $36,000. A private donor covered the cost to remove the statute and the city is paying for the estimated $36,000 to remove the column.

In the next few weeks, the city will put out a request for bids to remove the final base of the statue, Kronsberg said.

Kronsberg doesn't expect the column to be salvaged for reuse and instead will be demolished, destroyed and stored temporarily at a city property in the neck area.

The Calhoun statute, which survived the destructive winds of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, was affixed to the base like a puzzle piece in a hole on the top of the column.

Workers found the figurine secured by a deep layer of epoxy from his right shoe and a long and metal lightning rod believed to be embedded in concrete through the column to the ground.

It is unclear where Calhoun's next home will be. It's temporarily being stored in an undisclosed location, city officials have said.