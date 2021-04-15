Demolition of Daniel Island's Blackbaud Stadium brings back nostalgic memories

DANIEL ISLAND — When Blackbaud Stadium opened on a cool, cloudless spring night in 1999, it was the first privately funded soccer-specific facility in the United States.

Over the next two decades, Blackbaud Stadium would host clubs from the English Premier League and Major League Soccer. The Daniel Island stadium would hold countless music, food and beer festivals and even have rugby and professional wrestling matches.

These days, all that’s left of the pitch where international soccer superstars like Brazil’s Kaká and Spain’s David Villa once played is overgrown grass and scattered mounds of dirt.

Construction crews are in the final stages of demolishing the west stands where the Three Lions Pub, which once featured a world-class multimillion-dollar soccer memorabilia collection, was located.

What’s next for the property remains a mystery.

In March 2019, former Charleston Battery owner Eric Bowman sold the club’s home to Atlanta-based Holder Properties Inc. for $6.4 million. Holder Properties purchased Blackbaud's headquarters building, which was the neighboring property, for $35.5 million earlier in 2019.

Billy Cooke, vice president of Holder Properties, said the company hopes to announce its intentions for the 11-acre site in the coming months. Speculation is that the property will be a mixture of condominiums, townhouses and small commercial businesses.

“Right now, we’re just not ready to say anything publicly about the property,” Cooke said.

For many residents, plus fans of the soccer club and its former players and coaches, the stadium's demolition has been a nostalgic but melancholy affair.

“We live on the island, so most of the time we’d ride our bikes over to the stadium and watch the matches,” said Matthew Callan, who was a longtime season-ticket holder. “We’ve been by to see the stadium the last couple of weeks and it’s just really sad to see them tear it down. Going to the matches and concerts was a huge part of summers for us as a family.”

Blackbaud Stadium was Charleston Battery coach Mike Anhaeuser’s sanctuary, church and proving ground for more than 25 years.

“I remember the first time I saw the plans for the stadium,” said Anhaeuser, who has been with the club since 1994 as a player and coach.

“I came out here when it was being built and the only thing here was a dirt road and a couple of houses," he said. "I’ve got a lot of great memories here. To see what it has become just breaks my heart.”

In 2016, Holland Park LLC purchased the 5,100-seat stadium and office building for $8.5 million from the club’s original owner Tony Bakker, who co-founded Blackbaud. In 2015, Blackbaud Stadium was renamed MUSC Health Stadium after the Medical University of South Carolina acquired the naming rights for $185,000 a year.

After selling the stadium, Bowman said he wanted to move the team back to peninsular Charleston's Stoney Field, which had served as the Battery’s first home from 1993 to 1999. Stoney Field, which is used by Burke High School and the city of Charleston Recreation Department, was undergoing renovations and wouldn’t be ready until the fall of 2020.

The Battery then shifted to playing at Johnson Hagood Stadium, The Citadel’s 11,000-seat facility across the street from Stoney Field. However, issues with the installation of new turf on the field for the Citadel football season forced the Battery to look elsewhere.

Finally, Bowman targeted the College of Charleston’s Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, signing a multiyear deal with the school in early 2019. In October 2019, Bowman sold the team to Rob Salvatore for an undisclosed sum.

Holder Properties is familiar with Daniel Island, having completed two large office buildings there, including Blackbaud’s new global headquarters, which the technology company moved into about three years ago.

The Battery played its COVID-shortened 2020 season in the newly renovated 4,000-seat Ralph Lundy Field. The Battery’s USL home opener is set for May 14 against the Charlotte Independence. Seating will be restricted to 50 percent availability.

The stadium, which once held more than 5,000 soccer-mad fans, is gone now. All that remains is the unkept grass field and the pylons that held up the seats that for two decades provided so many memories for area residents and soccer fans.

“Every time I look at it now it makes me want to cry,” said Kevin Duris, who was the club’s head groundskeeper for 25 years.