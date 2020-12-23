Demolition of Calhoun monument base continues brick-by-brick. That might change in January.

Removing the John C. Calhoun monument's base during the past two months has been a laborious, meticulous, brick-by-brick process so workers don't disturb a time capsule rumored to be encased inside.

But come January that approach might change.

Workers with North Charleston-based Demolition Environment Co., who have been on site at Marion Square since Nov. 2, have chiseled away at each corner of the base, City Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said.

That could change next month and they may bring in heavy equipment to level it.

"The contractor, he's been very cautious and careful because he wants to make sure that if there's anything there, as far as a time capsule, he doesn't want to mess it up," Kronsberg said Tuesday.

"When we get to the point that each corner is gone — after the holidays — we're going to all meet and determine what's the most prudent way to proceed," he said.

That means there may not be a time capsule in the base after all.

A Nov. 26, 1934, article in The News and Courier listed what was thought to be inside the time capsule: a cannonball used in the battle of Fort Moultrie; a case and banner from Calhoun's funeral procession; $100; a lock of Calhoun's hair; Calhoun's last speech; and lists of national and state officers.

An archeologist from Mount Pleasant-based Brockington & Associates is on standby to safely remove and analyze the time capsule. Kronsberg said the consultant has been at the monument every day photographing and documenting.

Eric Poplin, a senior archaeologist and laboratory director at Brockington & Associates, has said he'll likely be present when the demolition crew gets closer to the time capsule. He's unsure whether the capsule is an actual storage container or if the items were stored in a niche of the base itself.

Even with the possible lock of hair, paper material and textile banner, Poplin said it's not likely to disintegrate when exposed to the air — "It takes a bit more time to arrive at that condition."

Regardless, he or the laboratory supervisor on call will have cotton and leather gloves for handling the materials, he said.

While Brockington & Associates employees have done archaeological digs in the Southeast, the possible time capsule in Marion Square is something new and a "pretty rare occurrence," Poplin said.

Calhoun, a congressman and vice president who died years before Southern states launched the Confederacy, is remembered as a fierce defender of slavery and, to some, a representation of the city’s dark past as a hub of the slave trade.

On the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church shooting in mid-June, Mayor John Tecklenburg and nearly all City Council members announced plans for the statue’s removal. For weeks leading up to the announcement, protests and a riot flared in the city.

It took a crew 17 hours to remove the 12-foot figure of Calhoun that stood atop a towering column over 100 feet in the air. The statue, which came down on June 23, was affixed to the base with epoxy and a metal rod.

The city is storing the statute and leaders have tried to keep the location a secret. Officials initially planned to have it displayed at a museum, but so far there have been no takers.

Just over a month after the statue was removed, a crew pulled down the massive granite column that perched Calhoun’s likeness 124 feet above Marion Square. The column’s removal was delayed a day because of lightning strikes in the distance.