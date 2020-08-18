You are the owner of this article.
Democratic Senate candidate Jamie Harrison pledges SC delegates during DNC roll call vote

  • Updated
Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is seeking to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaks to Democrats gathered at the Spratt Issues Conference on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Greenville. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

 File/Associated Press

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham this fall, drew a special appearance slot at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, giving the final pledge of the Palmetto State's delegates. 

In his appearance, Harrison cast his roll call votes virtually from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg where he both announced the nominating delegates and praised the school's history. 

"I am Jaime Harrison, candidate for the United States Senate, speaking from the campus of South Carolina State University, the alma mater of Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and the late Dr. Emily England Clyburn for whom its Honors College is named," he said.

"This proud HBCU has contributed 22 general officers to our Armed Services, and tonight I proudly cast South Carolina’s 64 votes as follows: 15 for Bernie Sanders and 49 for our next president: Joe Biden."

The high-profile race between Republican incumbent Graham and Harrison is locked in a dead heat. A second consecutive nonpartisan poll showed the two effectively tied for the lead. Harrison's screen-time Tuesday night showcased the national attention being paid to the race. 

The delegates counted to formally nominate Biden were awarded based on the results of the state Democratic presidential primary in February that reinvigorated his campaign.

Harrison wasn't the only South Carolinian to take the spotlight Tuesday. 

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, was part of a group that included former Georgia House minority leader and governor candidate Stacey Abrams, three members of Congress and a dozen other Democratic elected officials from across the country as part of a billed "rising stars" keynote address. 

All 17 speakers pre-recorded a reading of one common speech and delivered them to show party unity and the diversity of the Democratic Party's up-and-coming leaders.

Kimpson highlighted his district's economic struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When unemployment in North Charleston, South Carolina, a city I represent, has risen nearly four-fold — and evictions are putting families out on the street in the middle of a pandemic," Kimpson said in his part of the program.

The state senator pre-recorded his portion from his home in Charleston, and his children were near the camera.

“When unemployment has hit its highest rate since the Great Depression," he continued. "When millions of people have seen their hours and pay slashed — Joe knows it’s not enough to rebuild the economy the way it was before. We’ve got to build back better.”

The virtual convention came together due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Next week, former Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will give speeches at the Republican National Convention, though the timing an details have not been released.

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Thomas Novelly reports on the military community across South Carolina. He also covers growth and development in Berkeley County. Previously, he wrote for the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

