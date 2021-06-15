Democrat Joe Cunningham announces plan to curb SC gun violence in governor race

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham unveiled his plan to curb gun violence in the Palmetto State just as Charleston prepares to mark the sixth anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church shooting.

Ever since Dylann Roof gunned down nine Black parishioners in 2015, Democrats and gun reform advocates have been pushing for change but with no success. Cunningham tried when he was the one-term U.S. congressman from Charleston, and he's trying once again during his campaign to take the governor's mansion in 2022.

“In the six years since the Mother Emanuel tragedy, little has changed,” Cunningham said in a June 15 press conference. “The murderer who committed these atrocities could get a gun just as easily today as he did six years ago."

Cunningham said his three-part plan to curb violence would be to close the so-called "Charleston loophole," expand background checks on all South Carolina gun sales and fund statewide violence prevention programs.

The "Charleston loophole" is what gun reform advocates refer to as the timeframe in which the federal government can allow a firearms transfer. Under current law, commercial firearms transactions cannot proceed until a background check clears. But if it’s not completed within three days, the government can go ahead with the transfer.

In 2005, Roof went to buy a gun legally from a Midlands shop. The sale should not have gone through because he was legally prohibited from buying the weapon, but his background check failed to find an arrest report indicating his drug use.

Since the background check went unfinished after the three-day waiting period, Roof was able to obtain a .45-caliber Glock handgun which he used in the attack.

During his one term in Congress, Cunningham tagged on to a bill pushed by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, to close the "Charleston loophole" by lengthening the time for a background check to be completed from three days to 10 days.

Despite introducing it four times, the effort has yet to succeed in the Senate.

Cunningham told The Post and Courier he believes it's possible to pass such a measure at the state level, which would lengthen the background check and expand it to apply to weapons on private sales and gun show sales.

A similar effort in the Statehouse proposed by state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, in previous years was stymied. And with Republican control in Columbia, Cunningham faces an uphill battle to get such measures passed.

Last month, the Legislature passed a law that allows a concealed weapons permit holder to carry their firearm openly while in public.

Cunningham said Republicans in the Statehouse have not done enough to curb the spike in violent crimes. South Carolina saw 571 murders in 2020 — the most on record stretching back to 1960.

The Democratic candidate who is hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in 2022 said something needs to change.

"2021 is continuing that trend," Cunningham said. "And despite the fact that we have reached historic highs for violent crime, the Legislature's only action on gun violence has been to make it easier to carry one."

The final part of Cunningham's plan would fully fund statewide hospital-based and community-based violence prevention programs similar to those that already exist at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The purpose would be to "intervene with trained client advocates to prevent recidivism, reduce retaliation and improve outcomes by addressing the root causes of violence," Cunningham said in a press release.

Dr. Ashley Hink, a trauma surgeon who serves on the Trauma Injury Prevention Committee of the American College of Surgeons, runs such a program at the Medical University of South Carolina. She said community-based programs that look at the roots of violence are effective in helping communities. She added that fixing gun violence isn't about politics, but rather fixing a public health crisis.

"This is not a political issue," Hink said. "This is an issue of our children, and our community members, and our loved ones who are dying."

Cunningham announced his run for governor in April. State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, and activist Gary Votour, are also seeking the Democratic nomination.