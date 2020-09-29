Deluges in West Ashley mean frequent sewer spills. Charleston Water calls it a 'top priority.'

When it rains in Charleston, water rises. But when heavy rain falls on Donahue Drive in West Ashley, sewer water percolates, bubbles up a manhole and gushes raw sewage into a nearby neighborhood pond.

It's happened three times in the last month.

Charleston Water System put a sign in Michael Bullard's front yard last week to alert the neighborhood of a recent sewer overflow. The sign cautions people from swimming or fishing until the sign is removed.

The neighborhood is off of Old Town Road just south of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard split.

Bullard and his family have lived there about 15 years. The sewer overflows weren't common and only happened during larger hurricanes or tropical storms.

"It seems like its more frequent," Bullard said on Tuesday. "It doesn't have to rain as hard or as long."

His family has adapted. They stay away from the water when it rises. After crews disinfect the immediate area, he goes outside and sprays his own cleaning agent on the rest of his yard and driveway. He dug ditches on either side of the driveway to ease the overflow.

Bullard said it's frustrating to see a substantial part of his water bill go toward wastewater disposal when he sees it in his front yard.

"I just don't understand," Bullard said. "It's hard to fathom why it keeps happening."

It's not just a problem for Bullard, but for those who surround an unnamed pond that feeds into Oldtown Creek, which ultimately leads to the Ashley River.

Robert Holder is four doors down from Bullard on Carterett Avenue. He's lived in the neighborhood 23 years and said sewer overflows have been happening for the past 20 years.

"Up until 2015, it seems like it only occurred once or twice a year, but it's been increasing with greater frequency since 2015," Holder said.

In 2015, Charleston experienced widespread flooding from a thousand-year storm. On Donahue Drive, the sewer overflowed for up to four weeks. Neighbors believed it was a one-off.

Now, Holder has Charleston Water on speed-dial. He said that though the utility has been attentive, concern lingers like the Pine-Sol-like scent after the disinfectant truck drives away.

Neighbor Nell Postell has made it a priority to document and get this issue addressed. She's contacted U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, Charleston County Councilman Brantley Moody, Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Postell's backyard on Holton Place is directly where the overflow begins to flow into the pond.

She doesn't go out her front door or have people come over. She takes her shoes off before she comes into her home.

Mike Saia, a Charleston Water System spokesman, said the sewer leak there is the utility's "most problematic" and also "one of (its) top priorities."

Saia said Charleston Water spends about $1.5 million a year to investigate and repair such leaks. So far this year, all that money has been spent in the Donahue Drive area.

Saia said Charleston Water is "working feverishly" on "spot rehabilitation" to seal up leaks, but it will take time because there are a lot of cracks.

Compounding the issue is the demand that part of the system gets. The sewer line in front of Bullard's house feeds one of the agency's largest regional pump stations. It feeds into the new West Ashley sewage tunnel and ultimately to Plum Island.

In the long term, improvements are being made to that pump station, but those fixes won't be completed until 2023 or 2024. Saia said there's permitting and land-acquisition issues involved.

"In the meantime, we carefully monitor it," Saia said.

This week alone, the sewer system failed because of three different contributing issues: a large mass of wipes clogged the pump, causing it to fail; there was a break in a sewer line on Ashley Hall Road that should be fixed Monday; and, the utility can't do work when it's raining or conditions are wet because the sewers are full.

Its uncertain how long the sign will stay in Bullard's front yard. Charleston Water will do ecological water testing on the pond. There's no exact timeline as to how long it will take for the water to return to normal levels. It depends on how much sewage overflow has made it into the water.

In the meantime, Saia said Charleston Water is using a clear enzyme material to "eat up" the bad bacteria.

The city of Charleston is also involved, after Postell called Shahid last week.

Shahid got in touch with Kin Hill, the utility's CEO, asking him to coordinate with city Stormwater Director Matt Fountain.

"I'm not an engineer but it seems to me that whenever there's a water surge that this sewer line overflows," Shahid said. "It seems like it's connected."

City staff began working on the issue this weekend. A city engineer is reviewing their files to determine where city stormwater and Charleston Water sewer pipes are to identify possible places either stormwater is leaking and putting pressure on the sewer line or to see if there's a leak in the stormwater pipes that sewage is seeping into.

The city will do some camera work on stormwater lines to see if there are obvious, quick fixes. Fountain said there's a chance the city will need to unclog a pipe, replace a pipe with a larger one, add a new pipe or dig a ditch.

If there isn't an obvious solution, he said, the city will conduct field surveying.

"While they try to find a fix we can see if there's something relatively short-term we can do to limit the flooding," Fountain said.

Moody said the county doesn't have jurisdiction over this issue, but when he receives emails or calls he connects residents with Charleston Water.