Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in Charleston names new director

The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in Charleston has named Beverly Hutchison as its new executive director, continuing her service that began with the nonprofit decades ago in her capacity as a volunteer with the Junior League of Charleston.

Hutchison eventually joined the staff of Dee Norton as the group's fundraising coordinator, and later became the director of development and communications.

"In this role, she was instrumental in the successful $5 million capital campaign to renovate the original King Street Center and build the second Long Point Road location in Mt. Pleasant, giving the organization space to double the number of children it can serve," according to a press release.

The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is dedicated to preventing child abuse, protecting kids and healing families. The center is often one of the first points of contact for families whose children have disclosed an instance or a pattern of abuse.

Dee Norton conducts forensic interviews, medical exams for children who have been sexually abused and mental health assessments. The group is celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

“I am honored to lead Dee Norton into the future as we continue to grow our impact and am approaching this role in the same spirit as when I started volunteering with this wonderful organization,” Hutchison said. “And that is: How do I serve best?”

Hutchison will replace Carole Campbell Swiecicki as executive director. Swiecicki recently transitioned to a part-time role at the center and will now serve as the chief programmatic officer.