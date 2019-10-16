SUMMERVILLE — Nearly four years later, Terry Jenkins still remembers the exact vote total from Election Day 2015.

His opponent and current Town Council member Christine Czarnik got 561 votes. He got 551.

Jenkins held the seat from 1992 to 1999 before running again and winning in 2011. And despite the slimmest of margins last cycle, he said the loss isn't what motivated him to run for the District 2 seat again this year.

"It's just observing how this council and the mayor has not been able to come together and build any consensus or do anything going forward," he said. "There is no stand where you are. You’re either moving forward or you’re going backward, and I couldn’t stand seeing it stay that way."

The gridlock that Jenkins said has enveloped Town Council started when Mayor Wiley Johnson assumed office. Almost immediately, Jenkins said the way Johnson approached a working relationship with the council prevented the seven-member group from ever building a consensus on how to guide the town.

"As a result, very little has been done. I think this four years is going to be a really challenging four years," he said. "We’ve got to deal with this four years, but we’ve also got to catch up some of what did not happen (in the last four years)."

Czarnik said that while it can occasionally be challenging to not be able to build a consensus on important issues, it's actually helpful to have productive debates.

"On the whole, I would say it’s healthy," she said. "If we all agreed on everything and nothing was ever challenged or debated, then I think there’s a problem."

For example, the final version of the new Unified Development Ordinance passed at the most recent Council meeting — which will guide Summerville development for years to come — came as a result of months of debate, she said. Even its passage came at a slim 4 to 3 margin.

"The UDO process, it has been tedious, but it has been so helpful," Czarnik said. "What we got in the end is so much better than where we started. And through the process, you get to learn what kind of things are important to the various council members."

As far as the main issues facing the town, Jenkins and Czarnik agree: it's growth, traffic and development.

"Really our main issue at the beginning of Mayor Johnson’s term is still the same at the end, in development pressure and having to have mechanisms not to stop development, but to pace it to where it comes online at a pace that we can handle it," Czarnik said.

No matter who wins the race for the spacious District 2 — which includes Nexton, Ladson, Linconville and Gadsden Roads — Czarnik or Jenkins will be working with a new mayor.

Johnson announced in July he wouldn't seek another term, which has launched a four-man race to replace him. Running are current Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn, real estate agent Brandon King, local musician and artist Fleming Moore, and former longtime town fire chief Ricky Waring.

Czarnik stopped short of endorsing any candidate and said she knows and has worked with all four. She added that Hearn is the one she knows best, as he is her county councilman and the two have been able to discuss shared interests between their districts.

Jenkins said that while it's admirable that the town has four people competing in a civil race to be the next mayor, there is a solution that would be in the best interests of the town and the tri-county area.

"I think the best of all worlds for Summerville at this particular point in time is if Bill Hearn were still on County Council and Ricky were mayor and they formed an alliance to try and take County Council, Town Council and bring in the other entities together; I think it gives us the strongest possibility of having a positive path forward," he said.

Jenkins gave $500 to Waring's campaign, according to Waring's Oct. 10 campaign filing with the State Ethics Commission.

In addition to the District 2 race, another contested council race will take place in District 4 between councilman Bill McIntosh and challenger Glenn Zingarino. Councilman Bob Jackson's seat is also up for election in District 6, but he is running unopposed.

The District 2 race seems like it will again hinge on razor thin margins, and both Jenkins and Czarnik plan to emphasize voter outreach in the weeks leading to the Nov. 5 election — though they differ on the amount of money needed to do so. Jenkins has raised $39,605 up to Sept. 30, but Czarnik reported under $1,000 in her most recent campaign filing from August.

She hasn't yet filed a report for the October period, but indicated she wouldn't raise or spend nearly as much as Jenkins did in 2019 or 2015.

"I don’t see money as a means to win elections," she said. "That’s what I think I loved most about the process of campaigning before is I could very clearly say, ‘Money did not win this race. Message won the race.’ "