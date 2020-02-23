Deaths Summary for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
BUTLER, Sammie L. Jr., 67, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary.
DAVIS, Dora S., 67, of North Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary.
GAME, John Gilmore, 76, of James Island, a Marine Corps lieutenant, business owner and certified public accountant with Gamble, Givens & Moody and Biddlecomb, Game & Wise, and husband of Suzanne Sweeten Game, died Friday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
Berkeley County
VARNADOE, James David, 86, of St. Stephen, a retired loom technician and widower of Myrtle Chance Varnadoe, died Friday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Colleton County
MALONE, Mary, 71, of Cottageville died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Koger's Mortuary Service of Walterboro.
Dorchester County
CLARK, Dane, 66, of Summerville, a former farmer, died Thursday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CREEL, Herman, 73, of Ridgeville, a painter, died Thursday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
Elsewhere
HODGE, Patricia Ann, 78, of Hemingway, formerly of Sumter, widow of John D. Hodge, died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Lake City Chapel.