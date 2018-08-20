For the third consecutive year, the number of deaths from an opioid overdose went up in South Carolina.
Last year, 748 people died from an opioid overdose, compared to 616 the year prior. Deaths by heroin overdose increased sharply. In 2017, 144 people died of a "heroin-involved overdose," according to a press release from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. The count stood at 57 people in 2014.
But deaths from the street drug fentanyl offered an even darker picture. Overdoses involving fentanyl increased by 432 percent from 2014 to 2017. The new data released Monday shows 362 people died from a fentanyl overdose last year. Men were the victims in two-thirds of fentanyl deaths between 2014 and 2016.
The data is maintained by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Information from 2016 is available at justplainkillers.com.
The rise in deaths from illicit drugs is because of increased supply, according to DHEC. Some of the deaths from heroin and fentanyl may overlap if the person used both drugs.
The governor's Opioid Emergency Response Team released a plan in late June aimed at tackling the epidemic from a range of angles. It involves state agencies, law enforcement officials, health insurance companies, experts and advocates in the field.
"There is still much work to be done," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement Monday. "I know we have the right team in place to continue improving the services we provide to those suffering from opioid use disorder.”
Horry County's numbers were a bright spot this year. Though it has "the largest burden of opioid misuse in the state," according to DHEC, their deaths have decreased since 2016. A number of efforts have been put in place there to confront the epidemic, which may account for improvements.
Horry County had 101 deaths in 2016, and just 77 in 2017. Charleston County took the unfortunate slot of first place in opioid overdose deaths in 2017, with 94.
Deaths from methadone, an opioid that is used to treat use disorders, are down to 45 in 2017.
Sara Goldsby, director of Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, said in a statement resources for prevention, treatment and recovery have to be supported. The state should also increase the availability of naloxone, a drug often used by law enforcement to reverse an overdose, Goldsby said.