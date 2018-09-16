A fifth death connected to Hurricane Florence and its aftermath has been reported in South Carolina after an early morning fatal collision was reported in Kershaw County on Sunday.
A pick-up truck was traveling west on Interstate 20 near the 106 mile marker when it traveled off the roadway, striking an overpass support beam, the highway patrol said.
The driver died on scene.
This follows the 4th death tied to the storm which occurred Sunday morning after a driver crossed into a flooded road in rural Georgetown County.
Georgetown Coroner Kenny Johnson said that about 2 a.m. Sunday, a pickup truck carrying three people was traveling along Plantersville Road when it struck water crossing the road, causing the vehicle to hydroplane and then flip.
The driver and one passenger were able to escape.
Killed in the accident was Michael Dalton Prince, 23, of Georgetown, he said.
The S.C. Emergency Management Division listed the death Sunday morning, bringing the state's storm-related tally to four.
The other confirmed storm-related fatalities were: one in Union County, and two in Horry County.
"People should avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges and roadways. Never try to move or drive around barricades. Follow directions issued by local public safety officials," EMD said.