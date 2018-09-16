A fourth death tied to Hurricane Florence and its aftermath has been reported in South Carolina after a driver drove into a flooded road in rural Georgetown County.
Georgetown Coroner Kenny Johnson said that about 2 a.m. Sunday, a pickup truck carrying three people was traveling along Plantersville Road when it struck water crossing the road, causing the vehicle to hydroplane and then flip.
The driver and one passenger were able to escape.
Killed in the accident was Michael Dalton Prince, 23, of Georgetown, he said.
The S.C. Emergency Management Division listed the death Sunday morning, bringing the state's storm-related tally to four.
The other confirmed storm-related fatalities were: one in Union County, and two in Horry County.
"People should avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges and roadways. Never try to move or drive around barricades. Follow directions issued by local public safety officials," EMD said.