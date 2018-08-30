The death of a man whose body was found floating near a dock in Hanahan has been ruled a suicide, according to an announcement by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Thursday.
Coroner Bill Salisbury stated the man's cause of death was drowning.
A caller reported seeing the body at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday near the dock by Dominion Village at the Turkey Creek inlet, according to information provided by the city.
Hanahan Police Deputy Chief Michael Fowler said the man’s body was recovered around 7:30 p.m.