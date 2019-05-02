A deal has been struck to buy property that most in North Myrtle Beach know as Ingram Dunes — the last untouched portion of forested sand dunes that once sprawled along the area.

The contract, signed Thursday, according to a city statement, will cover only about three-quarters of the 9.4-acre site.

Damien Triouleyre, one of the lead activists behind the preservation effort, said the remainder of the site will be subdivided into seven lots along Strand Avenue, the southern boundary of the site. The owners plan to sell those lots separately.

Triouleyre said he was briefed on those plans because he is a plaintiff in an effort to block permits for the original development.

The litigants have agreed to drop their challenge when the sale closes, he said.

The previous development plan would have put about 30 homes on the whole property, cutting down the maritime forest there.

North Myrtle Beach's contract comes after several months of effort to procure the land, spurred by local activists and bolstered by a S.C. Conservation Bank grant the city won.

The total purchase price is $2.5 million, and the contract is expected to close by June 21.

"The dunes and the many lovely trees will live on in Ingram Dunes Park to enchant future generations of residents and visitors," Mayor Marilyn Hatley said in an email.

Local environmentalists have argued the entire parcel should be preserved. They have called the property an invaluable green space in an otherwise highly developed beach destination, and argue the whole forest should be kept as is, to retain a piece of the Grand Strand's natural history.

The city's statement said the gap between the money raised and the $3.1 million asking price was too steep to reconcile without the subdividing.

The owners are descendants of Charles Ingram, who once owned so much land in the area that it was commonly called "Ingram Beach." The family contributed $1.4 million, more than half of the total price, toward the purchase.

The remaining $1.1 million was funded by the $500,000 conservation grant, $500,000 from the city of North Myrtle Beach and assorted private donations.

Triouleyre said the tallest dunes on the site will be preserved in the deal. He said he's happy that most of the land will be saved for generations to come.

"This is sacred land; there’s something very special about this place, like the Angel Oak," he said, referring to a centuries-old live oak that has been preserved on Johns Island.

Upon hearing the news that a deal had been struck, Triouleyre said he felt "that deep joy you get when something bigger than yourself happens."