Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy)

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to a call for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. near Water at Magnolia Bay Apartments. As they patrolled the area, authorities said they observed a fire in a wooded area behind the apartment complex. The source of the blaze turned out to be a vehicle on fire, and a dead person was observed in the driver's seat.

The person found in the vehicle has not been publicly identified, and the Charleston County Coroner's Office will determine a cause and manner of death.

Charleston deputies said it was not immediately known whether the initial report of shots fired. The cause of the fire was also not known as of Wednesday morning.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.