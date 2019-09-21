LANCASTER — Two men were killed and eight injured early Saturday after a mass shooting at a bar in a South Carolina community south of Charlotte, authorities said.
The shooting took place at about 2:45 a.m. at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill just north of the city limits. The shooter had a dispute with one of the victims inside the bar, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office spokesman Doug Barfield told The Post and Courier.
Shots were fired inside and outside the bar, a statement from the sheriff's office said. Most patrons fled Old Skool after the shooting.
Two men were shot and killed. Four injured victims were airlifted to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. Four other people suffered noncritical wounds.
Another patron was treated and released for minor injuries after falling down during the mayhem. The victims' identities were not released.
Investigators have information about a possible shooting suspect but have been made no arrests. Barfield said the shooting involved people from the Lancaster area.
Deputies have been called to Old Skool for reports about weapons in the past, Barfield said. Two people were injured in a shooting at the bar in 2010, according to The Lancaster News.
On Saturday morning, four sheriff's cruisers were stationed outside Old Skool behind yellow police tape that blocked off an entire block. Investigators collected evidence from gassy areas next to the bar.
Old Skool is near a steakhouse, nursery and tanning salon off U.S. 521, the main road between Lancaster and Charlotte, some 50 miles to the north.
Old Skool opens so late in the evening that one nearby convenience store owner says he does not see cars in the parking lot when he closes at 9 p.m. The owner of the tanning salon said she thought the bar was closed for good because she never sees any activity during the day
Joseph Toney, who has lived in a neighborhood near the bar for four years, said the area is peaceful with little crime.
“I don’t like that it’s happening. All this violence needs to stop,” he said.
State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, a lifelong Lancaster resident whose district includes the bar, told The Post and Courier she cannot recall a mass shooting like the one that took place Saturday happening in her hometown.
Lancaster dealt with a spate of unrelated shootings in 2017 that included the death of a toddler, two teens and a Indian immigrant store owner, The (Rock Hill) Herald reported. Lancaster's police chief asked the State Law Enforcement Division to send agents to help patrol high-crime areas.
Norrell did not have any details on the shooting except that the son of a high school classmate posted on social media about trying to resuscitate one of the fatally shot victims.
"It's just really so sad," Norrell said. "Violence is happening everywhere, but the senselessness of this is so striking."