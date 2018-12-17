Several dead birds have washed up in North Myrtle Beach, and officials there aren't sure why.
Over the weekend, the dead birds of several species, including two pelicans, started washing up, according to statements from the city.
Officials have not said exactly how many animals were found, but city spokesman Pat Dowling said that the total count over two days amounted to dozens of birds. No more carcasses had yet been found on Monday morning.
So far, the dead birds found include pelicans, seagulls, water ducks and cormorants, Dowling said.
"It's not common for the Grand Strand to have this many birds show up floating in from offshore in a two-day period or a three-day period," he said. "Some sort of event occurred."
Some worried that a dredging boat offshore for a beach renourishment project might be leaking fuel. Great Lakes Dock & Dredge is currently replacing sand along the Grand Strand that eroded during Hurricane Irma.
On Sunday, Coast Guard and Department of Health and Environmental Control investigators flew along the shore from Myrtle Beach to Ocean Isle, N.C. to look for signs of a spill.
Lt. J.B. Zorn, of the Charleston District of the Coast Guard, said that as of Monday morning, there had been no clear signs of pollution, and Dowling said there was no sign of fuel on the birds themselves.
"I'm not ruling anything out until we get a scientific answer, if there is one," Dowling said.
Officials from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources were conducting necropsies on the birds on Monday to try and determine a cause of death, spokesman Robert McCullough said.
Carcasses are also being sent to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia.
Nicole Nemeth, director of that group's diagnostic service, said she expected the birds to arrive on Monday. The ensuing investigation would then likely involve a broad consideration of all the factors in air, land and sea that might have sickened the fowl.
Because multiple species are involved, the inquiry is even more difficult, she said—investigators will not be able to narrow down the causes to the biology or diet of one specific type of bird.
The possible causes could range from a bacterium or virus to a possible contaminant. If the birds faced a difficult season for finding food and were already weakened, it may not have taken much to kill them, she said.
"In my experience, a lot of times, we don't have a lot of good clues," she said. "We can't rule anything out, in a way."