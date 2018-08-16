A 24-year-old West Ashley man who forced his way into a Charleston apartment was shot Wednesday night in a confrontation that left another person wounded, police said.
It marked the second time in as many days in which a suspected burglar was killed.
Charleston police officers were called about 11 p.m. to reports of gunfire at Bridgeview Village apartments at 130 N. Romney St.
The incident unfolded when the 24-year-old man showed up and forced his way into the apartment of a person he knows, police said. Inside, he fired a gun, striking a 31-year-old North Charleston man who was visiting the home.
The suspected intruder was then shot in the torso multiple times. He later died at Medical University Hospital. The Charleston County Coroner's Office had not released his identity.
It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that struck the man who died.
"That is part of the active investigation," Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin said.
The wounded 31-year-old victim remained hospitalized Thursday morning.
The fatal shooting followed another homicide earlier this week in Charleston. In that case, police said a resident fatally stabbed a burglary suspect during an altercation Tuesday morning at an Amherst Street home. The resident has not been charged.
The most recent death is the 10th homicide investigated by Charleston police this year and the 40th in the tri-county area.