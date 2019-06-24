At least three people were killed in a head-on collision that halted westbound traffic on Interstate 26 near Orangeburg, the S.C. Highway Patrol said.
Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling east on Interstate 26, near mile marker 154, crossed over the median and into oncoming westbound traffic, colliding with a van carrying four people. Three people in the van, who have not been publicly identified, were pronounced dead, and another was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition, said Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.
The driver of the truck was also injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, Jones said.
Nearly four hours after the crash was first reported, the westbound lanes remained shutdown, authorities said. High Patrol said that, as of 5:50 p.m., detours for motorists headed toward Columbia were still in effect. Authorities advised the affected westbound motorists to exit at mile marker 159 and to continue along U.S. Highway 176 which snakes through Columbia and on through the Upstate.