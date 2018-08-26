After boat sinks, men hold phone above water, get rescued from Lake Moultrie (copy)

Two people died Sunday night after their boat took on water on Lake Moultrie in Berkeley County, authorities said. 

S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers were called to the lake around 7 p.m. on a report of two men and a woman in the water after their jon boat swamped near Hatchery Landing in the Pinopolis area. 

Capt. Robert McCullough, a DNR spokesman, said one of the men held onto the boat. The other man and the woman attempted to swim to the bank but didn't make it and died.

The man who survived was treated for injuries that weren't life threatening. 

An investigation is ongoing. The Berkeley County Coroner's Office will identify the victims. 

