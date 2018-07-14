One person is dead after a boating accident near Dewees Island Saturday morning, S.C. Department of Natural Resources officials have confirmed.
A man, woman and two teenage children were on a boating trip in the area of Dewees Island inlet when their boat struck what appears to be an oyster bed, according to Capt. Robert McCullough, a DNR spokesman. The woman was thrown from the boat, which then ran over her.
Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol units and DNR responded shortly before noon to the accident, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
The victim will be identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
