Daylight reveals path of destruction in Charleston from looting, vandalism after protests

Carpets of broken glass. Store shelves stripped clear. Graffiti scrawled across historic buildings. Alarms peeling through the humid air.
Charleston's police chief predicted things would not look good when the sun rose over his city Sunday. He was right.
Daylight revealed a long path of destruction through the downtown area after demonstrations turned ugly and violent Saturday, delivering a gut punch to restaurants, shops and hotels that had just recently opened after many weeks of coronavirus-imposed lockdowns.
Hundreds marched through Charleston in peaceful protest Saturday afternoon to honor George Floyd, an African African American man who died at the hands of police in Minnesota. But, as was the case in cities across the nation, the tenor of the event soured as night fell. Soon, riot-gear-clad police struggled to contain an angry mob smashing, looting and burning as tear gas, flames and gunshots filled the air.
Police Chief Luther Reynolds said 10 people were arrested overnight and more are anticipated. He said he suspects the vandals causing property damage downtown were from outside Charleston, but he didn't immediately have data to back that up. He said no one was seriously injured in the episode, but four firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.
The violence had quelled by dawn Sunday, and a good number of people ventured out ahead of the county's 7 a.m. curfew lifting to see what had happened to their city and to lend a hand in the cleanup.
It was not a pretty sight.
Broken glass and trash littered the length of King Street as business owners moved in to clean up the mess and board up their shops ahead of more thefts and destruction.
Brian Lucier held up a large stone that smashed out the front windows of his shop, King’s Leaf Cigar Lounge, across from Marion Square, where the protest began. He had just opened the lounge a short time ago after being shuttered since March because of the pandemic.
One of his employees was standing by the front door Saturday night when a man ran up livestreaming the chaos on his phone and claiming to have a gun. The worker ducked inside and the man dashed across the street and started shooting. No one was injured, but episode left Lucier and his worker shaken.
"All this just adds insult to injury," he said. "We've been bleeding for three months now and then this happens."
Up the street, Stars Rooftop & Grill Room had been having its best night since the pandemic lockdown, with staff and diners in good spirits. Then, around 8:30 p.m., vandals started throwing chairs at the front window, startling everyone inside, said Taylor Jacobs, Stars' director of food and beverage.
Staff locked the front door and ushered the patrons to safety out the back, said Heather Greene, who directs Stars and the Amen Street and Sipango restaurants on East Bay Street. Then, they worked to get the staff out safely. A short time later, rioters stormed the front, smashing in and raiding a manager's office. They didn't get into the safe but plenty of damage was done, she said.
"It started to feel like everything was going to be OK, and that we were finally getting back to normal," Greene said. "And now this happens."
Vandals targeted independent, local operators and chain stores alike. Rioters smashed in the front of Blue Bicycle Books, H&M clothing, Pottery Barn, Circa lighting and so many more. Looters stripped shelves in The Athlete's Foot store and helped themselves them to a bevy of products after ramming through the Apple store's inch-thick glass front. Further up King Street, a convenience store owner showed off a bandage hiding a head injury he got when looters clipped him with a rock before raiding his cash register and lottery tickets.
Problems extended all the way into North Charleston as well, where officials said four stores were broken into at Tanger Outlet. The stores burglarized were Ralph Lauren, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nike.
Lionel Gagum, 38, marveled at the damage on King Street. He had participated in the protest Saturday but went home when evening arrived. He returned Sunday morning and winced at the carnage and the squandered good will the demonstration had initially generated.
"This doesn't help at all," he said. "Breaking into these businesses hurts nobody but us in Charleston."
Anti-police and BLM graffiti covered walls along a stretch of glass-covered King Street near the American Theater. "Shine bright like a diamond," the marquee read.
A thin river of water ran from the West Elm furniture store where vandals started a fire overnight. Burglar and fire alarms kept ringing, as they had for hours. "We're all in this together" read a sign in a nearby window.
Several people swarmed to the area with brooms and trash bags to help business owners clean up the mess. Bartender Elliot Miller was among them. He couldn't sleep all night after seeing the scenes of violence play out on TV. He and some friends grabbed cleaning supplies and headed downtown to help.
"It's just heartbreaking and embarrassing," he said, shaking his head as he surveyed the mess.
Thomas Novelly, Fleming Smith and Emily Williams contributed to this report.
Check back for more on this developing story.