Day-early garbage pick-up in Charleston caught residents by surprise; extra runs planned

This week's altered garbage pickup schedule caught residents living downtown, in parts of West Ashley and James Island by surprise on Sunday, when garbage trucks drove by for collections, but their bins weren't out on the street.

Their usual pick-up day was Monday.

With the Christmas holiday on Friday, the city decided to run garbage pickup trucks a day earlier.

"My guess is residents didn't get the word and didn't get their garbage out on time," Matt Alltop, the city's superintendent of environmental services, said Monday morning. "They didn't know we were running on a holiday schedule."

Normally, holiday-schedule pickups are a day later, but Alltop said this weekend wasn't the first time garbage collection was done on a Sunday.

To make up for it, after workers complete Monday's routes, they'll make another round of stops at the routes they did Sunday.

"We have all our city crews on working and we'll have supplement commercial crews in to help, too," Alltop said.

Alltop said he's hopeful that by Wednesday, people will be aware of the altered schedule and will have their trash bins out. He said his department is working on a plan if additional routes need to be done after Thursday.

Elected officials also heard from residents on Sunday.

Councilman Ross Appel, who represents residents in in the area of West Ashley bordered by Savannah Highway and Wappoo Road, said he received either Facebook messages, phone calls or emails from residents in the Wappoo Heights Neighborhood Association and South Windermere.

Appel said he received about five or six messages, and those included questions about getting another route or letting him know that they received "no notice" of the garbage pickup change.

Residents were notified of the garbage pickup schedule change similar to other holiday schedules in the past: it was posted on Facebook, Twitter and shared through the weekly Neighborhood Services newsletter, according to city spokesman Jack O'Toole.

"While the city followed its normal notification procedures in this case, clearly they didn't reach everyone and that's on us," O'Toole said. "So, in addition to sending crews back over those routes, we'll be working over the next few weeks to find additional ways to ensure that our citizens have this information when they need it in the future."

Alltop said the phone number 843-724-7364 — listed as the contact number for the city's Environmental Services Division and under "Frequently Asked Questions" for garbage and recycling pickup — that people may have tried to call on Sunday is a disconnected number. He said it should be back up in the next day or two.

He said residents should reach out to the Citizen Services Desk, 843-724-7311, with questions about garbage or trash pickup. He said next week's schedule will be normal.

The Citizens Services Desk received about 100 phone calls about garbage and trash pickup as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, O'Toole said.

This week, collection normally done on Monday was done on Sunday; collection normally done on Tuesday was done Monday; collection normally done on Wednesday will be Tuesday; collection normally done on Thursday will be done on Wednesday. Next week's pickup will be on a normal schedule.

Trash pickup for Johns Island and outside I-526 in West Ashley will take place on the normal schedule Monday through Thursday. Friday's pickup will be done on Saturday instead. Next week, Monday through Thursday collection will remain the same; pickup normally on Friday, Jan. 1, will be Jan. 2 instead.

Garbage pickup on Cainhoy and Daniel Island remains on a normal schedule, with a new contractor Capital Waste, expected to begin on Jan. 4.

The garbage schedule for the James Island Public Service District is also altered, according to Director of Solid Waste Services Walter Desmond.

Both Wednesday and Thursday's routine pickup will be done on Wednesday, Desmond said.

Desmond said the schedule has been posted on Facebook, Nextdoor, will run in an advertisement in the newspaper, is on their website and was printed when the schedule was done earlier this year. Additionally, signage will be posted in the neighborhoods this week to notify residents of the different schedule this week.