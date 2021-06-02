Dashboard camera video shows moment alleged DUI driver hit Berkeley County deputy

Dashboard camera video released by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office shows the moment an alleged drunken driver hit two deputies' vehicles on Interstate 26 over Memorial Day weekend.

The three-vehicle crash happened shortly at 1:10 a.m. on May 30 on eastbound I-26 near College Park Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation.

Two deputies were helping Highway Patrol troopers with a crash that occurred shortly before, when a person driving a Chevrolet hit both deputies' vehicles, authorities said.

Dashboard camera video from one of the deputies' vehicles shows the violence of the crash in stark detail.

The footage starts with the deputy's vehicle stopped on the interstate with its blue lights activated. The force of the crash then spins the vehicle and the camera system activates to capture sound.

The deputy can be heard groaning and yelling several times before saying "I'm hit," and then asking someone, "You good?"

Footage from another deputy's dashboard camera shows relatively mild impact that jostles his vehicle.

The two lawmen were transported to a hospital and released shortly after, the Sheriff's Office said. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening.

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said the Chevrolet's driver was drunk.

Authorities haven't provided that person's name or said whether they'll face charges.

A Highway Patrol spokesman said the crash remains under investigation and that no further information was available on June 2.