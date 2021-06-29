Darlington sheriff's son arrested Sunday, comes after 2020 attempted murder charge

DARLINGTON — Jordan Andrew Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., was arrested Sunday and accused of failing to abide by the conditions of his bond in a 2020 attempted murder case.

Sheriff Hudson said he initiated the revocation of his son's bond because he felt the 28-year-old man was "not abiding by his conditions as he should," according to a June 29 statement from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan Hudson is charged with attempted murder and using a firearm during commission of a felony. South Carolina Now reported he's accused of shooting a person in the back during a fight Aug. 9 in Darlington County.

Hudson was released in December on a $50,000 surety bond while awaiting trial on the attempted murder charge and a second felony — using a firearm during commission of a felony.

James Hudson was the Democratic candidate for sheriff at the time of the shooting. He won the general election in November and was sworn into office in January.

James Hudson previously served as deputy chief of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and chief of police for Hartsville.

Jordan Hudson was transferred to the Dillon County Detention Center, according to booking records. James Hudson said no new charges are pending against his son.