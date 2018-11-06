With 96 percent of voting precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, three incumbents were in the lead in a race to hold onto their seats while a former principal was in the lead for another seat on the Charleston County School Board.
Incumbent board chair Kate Darby, vice chair the Rev. Eric Mack, and Cindy Bohn Coats held sizeable leads in their races for re-election, which would leave the balance of the often-divided board governing the state's second-largest school district largely unaffected.
Two East Cooper seats are contested in the election, and they will go to the top two vote recipients. Darby held the lead with 32.4 percent of the vote, followed by Jake Rambo (26.1 percent) and Joyce Green (25.3 percent).
Rambo, who previously served as principal of Mount Pleasant's James B. Edwards Elementary, would be the second educator on the board after Priscilla Jeffery, a retired teacher who used to teach in other states. Rambo publicly resigned at the end of the 2016-17 school year, citing Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait's decision to shuffle principals across the district.
The East Cooper seat was left vacant by outgoing board member Chris Staubes, who declined to run for re-election. Darby and Mack would both serve their second four-year terms; Coats would serve her third.
The three incumbents received endorsements from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee, The Post and Courier editorial board, and the Charleston Coalition for Kids, a newly formed nonprofit group with backing from some of Charleston County's wealthiest and most politically connected residents. All three groups also endorsed Green for the East Cooper seat.
Current school board member Michael Miller is not up for re-election until 2020, but he is running for Charleston County Register of Deeds as a Democrat. If Miller wins the seat, he will be forced to step down from the school board and the Charleston County legislative delegation will appoint a replacement to serve the remaining two years of his term.
Miller was leading Republican candidate Tom Hartnett in the Register of Deeds race with 51.8 percent of the vote as of 11:42 p.m.