Danny was 1 of 3 recorded tropical systems to make landfall in June on SC coast

When Tropical Storm Danny landed on South Carolina's southern coast this week, it became one of only three tropical systems on record to do so in the month of June.

Records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the first one — a Category 1 hurricane — landed on the Isle of Palms in June 1867 and weakened to a tropical storm before moving through the Pee Dee and into North Carolina.

The second was a tropical depression in 1979 that made landfall near Kiawah Island before dissipating east of Columbia.

Meteorologists believe the increasing trend for early and late-season tropical cyclones could be related to better observations and improved radars and satellites. NOAA has predicted the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will include above-normal tropical activity.

Danny, the fourth named system of the year in the Atlantic basin, weakened to a tropical depression after it made landfall in South Carolina on June 28.

The storm caused wind to blow through the area, but nothing impressive. Rainfall was its greatest impact. About 4 to 6 inches of rain fell in some parts of the Lowcountry, and forecasters expected the storm to be a rainmaker as far inland as parts of Georgia and Alabama.

Even so, meteorologist Michael Stroz with the National Weather Service's Charleston office said Danny was about "the weakest of a storm as you can can get and officially be named."

He said Danny was "skeletal" in nature and not very well developed. Weak rain bands caused some precipitation, then moments of sunshine and clear weather right after.

But the rainfall was beneficial for areas like Beaufort County, which had experienced a small area of drought. Stroz said that has likely disappeared after recent rainfall.

Brian McNoldy, a researcher with the University of Miami, said on Twitter that only three times in the past have storms named with a "D" spun up before July 1.

But it is not unusual for early named storms to hit this part of the country. Bertha, for example, developed off the South Carolina coast and made landfall near the Isle of Palms as a tropical storm on May 27, 2020.

Stroz said while it is true that there are more storms now than maybe 50 years ago, at the same time, technology to identify these systems has improved.

"So by nature, we're going to have more named systems," Stroz said.

In the 1950s, there were no satellites orbiting earth, so forecasters were highly depended on systems impacting beaches and states to know if there was a hurricane or not. With new satellite technology, forecasters are able to see activity they would have missed even just a couple of years ago.

Stroz said this sometimes gives the impression that more storms are now occurring, but in reality, it is just better technology to be able to detect them.

In March, NOAA upgraded its Global Forecast System to improve weather forecasting across the United States. The advancements will be beneficial for hurricane, snowfall and rainfall forecasting and extend ocean wave forecasts from 10 days out to 16 days, NOAA said.

NOAA also has new drones available for launch this season to track parts of the life cycle of tropical storms.

Since the season has just begun, there is ample opportunity to see the impacts of this new technology.

Two new systems are now brewing in the Atlantic basin and both have a 20 percent chance of development in the next couple days, according to the National Hurricane Center. One system is east of the Lesser Antilles and the other is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Stroz said both systems are trending towards the Caribbean. And if they do develop, they are still more than a week away. It is hard to determine at this point if either system will impact South Carolina.