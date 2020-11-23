Daniel Island Rotary Club donates hand-built desks to students at Cainhoy Elementary

CAINHOY — The coronavirus pandemic has created a slew of unforeseen issues for Cainhoy Elementary School.

Among the most challenging problems for the tiny, rural Berkeley County school has been the administration’s effort to effectively teach their students who are learning virtually.

School Principal LaWanda Glears wanted her virtual students who are learning from home to feel like they were still in a classroom.

When Glears would drop in for online sessions, she noticed that some of her virtual students were stretched out on a couch, lying on their beds or sitting at the kitchen table.

It wasn’t the most optimal learning environment.

Glears, with a little help from the Daniel Island Rotary Club, came up with a solution — handmade desks that her students could use at home.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it can make a big difference,” said Glears, who has been the school’s principal for the past three years. “Just having a desk, that place to work to do homework, can give the students some sense of normalcy and make all the difference in learning.”

A little less than half of the 160 students enrolled at Cainhoy Elementary are taking classes virtually or doing the county’s blending of distance learning.

In September, Glears had seen a story where other communities had built desks for students that could be used at home during the pandemic. Glears loved the idea and applied for a grant with the Daniel Island Community Foundation. The foundation gets its funds from assessment fees from real estate transactions on the island.

The Foundation in turn reached out to the Daniel Island Rotary Club and Bill Greene, a retired urologist, who enjoys woodworking. Greene is the head of the club’s Nail Bangers contingency. Over the past couple of years, Greene and members of the Rotary Club have done several small construction projects like building wheelchair ramps and access ramps for residents in mobile homes.

Making some desks was right in the Nail Bangers' wheelhouse.

“We recognized how devastating that COVID has been to the schools and especially a school like Cainhoy Elementary, which doesn’t have the resources of some other schools,” said Greene, who retired to Daniel Island three years ago. “We went on the web found a good plan for building desks and went from there.”

In all, the Nail Bangers have churned out 115 desks over a six-week period. Of those, 50 desks already having been distributed to the Cainhoy students.

The total cost of the project was $2,900, or about $25 per desk. The task was made easier when Home Depot cut the wood into squares for the tops and bottoms of the desk.

“It takes about an hour to finish a desk,” Greene said. “It’s not a terribly complicated job. We had about a dozen people from the club help out. Then we had some friends and neighbors drop by, too. They just wanted to be involved. It was probably about 120 man hours of work.”

The Nail Bangers loaded up a truck and trailer full of desks and made their delivery to the school a couple of days before Halloween. Students and parents have been stopping by the school to pick up the desks ever since.

“The children and parents love the desks, some have even decorated them to make them their own,” Glears said.

The Greene’s are no strangers to Cainhoy Elementary. Greene’s wife, Mary Ellen, is the literacy chair for the Rotary Club. She has been spearheading a project to create a reading room separate from the library.

Several other local organizations have also rallied around Cainhoy Elementary by donating about $30,000 to the school and lending support during the pandemic. BP Cooper River plant donated $20,000 toward constructing an outdoor classroom, something that has been on Glears’ wish list for some time.

“I’ve always believed that learning goes beyond the four walls of the classroom and that kids really need to go on and have hands-on experiences,” she said.

The school has also received $1,571 from the Community Neighborhood Watch, which Glears said she is going to be earmarked for student and staff recognition — like making plaques and certificates.

“The community outreach has been just wonderful,” Glears said. “It just makes me so proud of how supportive they’ve been during the pandemic.”

There has been a surplus of desks, and Greene said he's hoping to donate them to the Seven Farms low-income housing area to help furnish a new computer lab.